Local educators express concern about new education secretary

Local educators said they have major concerns with the nation's new secretary of education after she was confirmed Tuesday.

It took a vote by Vice President Mike Pence in the U.S. Senate to break a 50-50 tie to confirm Betsy DeVos. It is the first time in the nation's history that a vice president had to vote in order to confirm a presidential cabinet nominee.

There was widespread opposition to her confirmation across the country leading up to the Senate vote. DeVos' lack of qualifications was a top concern among parents and teachers.

Supporters counter that DeVos, who favors replacing failing public schools with charters and voucher programs, will expand school choice.

DeVos, who has no education-related work experience or degrees, favors replacing failing public schools with charters and voucher programs. Critics say shifting funding away from already underfunded schools will leave millions of children behind.

Wendy Lang, a teacher in the Morgan County and Decatur school systems for 19 years, is that area's Alabama Education Association representative. She said DeVos is absolutely the wrong person to have an impact on the classroom.

"To privatize education, which is what she's done in her home state, is horrendous. These kids go to public school because they can't afford to go someplace else. And we owe them an education, a good education. That's our job. And if you're taking funds from public schools to privatize education, what's going to happen to our babies?" Lang said.

Alabama State Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter offered this statement to WAFF 48 News:

I congratulate Secretary DeVos on her nomination. Obviously the vote was very close, which indicates that she'll have some work to do building trust and confidence among stakeholders. Though many have expressed concern that she will somehow bring her personal preferences to the delivery of public education in the states, I would respectfully assert that education reform is the purview of the states and not the federal government. DeVos, a fellow Republican, will certainly understand this.

