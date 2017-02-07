Dog attacks 7-year-old in Boaz

A young boy in Boaz is recuperating after he was viciously attacked by a neighbor's dog.

Neighbors say 7-year-old Rosson Gillespie was riding his bike when the dog attacked his leg. It happened last Friday on George Washington Drive.

Police said the dog is a pit bull mix.

Misty Fowler helped the boy after the attack. She said this is not the first time that dog has chased kids. She said it happened three days earlier.

Boaz police say they've cited the family before for allowing the dog to run loose.

The dog has since been picked up and is being held in quarantine.

Fowler said Rosson and her roommate’s boys had only been gone from their home for five minutes when the boys came back yelling he had been bit. Rosson received a serious bite to his lower leg near his ankle.

Fowler said she did everything to keep him and herself calm as they called 911.

“He was terrified. He was beyond controllable. He was wanting his mommy. He thought he was going to die. He wouldn't be still. He was in pain. He said, ‘Please don't let me die,’” said Fowler.

Boaz police say the mother plans to press charges.

Assistant Chief Josh Gaskin said if the family wants the dog back, they will have to comply with the city's strict vicious dog ordinance.

