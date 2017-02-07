Pisgah HS student shot, killed by Jackson County deputy

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirms a teenager was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday evening.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said deputies responded to the 1900 block of County Road 60 near Pisgah. He said they found 18-year-old Alex Christopher Davis beating the windows out of a car. Deputies said they learned he had also just beaten the man inside the home with a hammer.

Harnen said the deputy tried to de-escalate the situation, but Davis tried to attack the deputy with a board.

Harnen said the deputy tried other tactics to subdue Davis before shooting him, including a stun gun.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

At the request of the Jackson County sheriff, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The final report will be turned over to the Jackson County district attorney.

Davis was a senior at Pisgah High School.

WAFF 48 News spoke with his bus driver. Melissa Morgan Rosalie said he was "very friendly" and a "good friend."

"Always greeted me with a big smile and told me he loved me," she said.

