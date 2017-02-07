Woman reported missing in Jackson County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Woman reported missing in Jackson County

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Lisa Diane Allen Phillips (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Lisa Diane Allen Phillips (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.

Lisa Diane Allen Phillips, 53, left her home in Flat Rock on Feb. 1.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, sandy blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

She is possibly driving a 2003 red Dodge Caravan with Alabama tag 6439AC2.

Investigators say Phillips Suffers from manic bipolar disorder.

Any information regarding her whereabouts should be directed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610

