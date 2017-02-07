Tuesday's Tips: Healthy eating on the go - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tuesday's Tips: Healthy eating on the go

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Here is the complete list of tips for meals on the go, courtesy registered dietitian Anna Key of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center:?

Non-refrigerated options (each snack ~250cals)

  • Clif Builder or Power Bar Complete Bar 
  • 1/3 cup trail mix
  • Peanut butter crackers
  • Single serving peanut butter packets (no more than 1oz) with a banana


Refrigerated options (each snack ~250cals)

  • Greek yogurt (can be flavored)
  • 1-2 boiled eggs + apple
  • Cheese stick + grapes or whole wheat crackers


Fast Food Choices (each meal <600cals)

  • Most salads and grilled chicken sandwiches are good options. For salads, always add protein (grilled chicken) and use only 1 packet of dressing. Dip your fork into the dressing to use less.
  • Chick-fil-A fried or grilled sandwich + fruit cup
  • 2 Arby's sliders or a Beef'n Cheddar Sandwich
  • Burger King Whopper w/o Mayo
  • Wendy's Single OR Small chili + broccoli and cheese baked potato
  • 3 Taco Bell tacos or a Beef Burrito Supreme + 1 taco

Tips

  • Eat every 4-5 hours starting with a balanced breakfast to rev up your metabolism
  • A little bit of planning can save you a whole lot of calories
  • Choose sugar-free liquids
  • Combine protein and carbohydrates for hunger control and lasting energy
  • Consider keeping a food diary on free apps such as My Fitness Pal
     

