Appeal denied for man convicted in murder of Shoals coach

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Jeremy Leshun Williams.

Williams, 32, of Florence was convicted in November of 2015 for the murder of Brioni “Bree” Rutland. Rutland was a volunteer coach at Deshler High School,

READ MORE: Jeremy Williams found guilty of lesser charge in capital murder trial

Prosecutors say Williams shot Rutland in his left eye then stabbed him 68 times in Florence. Evidence showed that Williams dumped Rutland’s body into the Tennessee River off the old Railroad Bridge in the Sheffield area.

Attorneys said the attacked resulted from an argument over a gambling debt.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison for his murder conviction. He subsequently tried to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

READ MORE: Shoals murder suspect appears in court for pre-trial hearing

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48