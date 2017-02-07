Your Health: Renovations at Decatur Morgan Hospital

Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
A DeKalb County man is talking about surviving being shot five times.More >>
A Florence man is accused of trying to burn down his home with his family still inside.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
The water you drink in and around Redstone Arsenal is now safe, according to environmental engineers in charge of the Arsenal’s giant cleanup project.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
The mission of the nonprofit 22Kill is hitting close to home in the ArkLaTex.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A Natchez man was arrested for felony cruelty to animals.More >>
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
