Suspect arrested in 2 Athens restaurant robberies

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
William Allison (Source: Athens Police Department) William Allison (Source: Athens Police Department)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

Athens police have caught a suspect in two restaurant robberies on U.S. 72 that occurred earlier this month.

The first robbery was at Dairy Queen at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 6. Police say a masked man demanded money and made everyone lay down behind the counter.

The second robbery occurred at the Hardee's at about 10 p.m. om Feb. 10. Police say Hardee's employees were able to see the handgun during this robbery. 

The suspect fled from both scenes in a red four-door sedan.

No one was hurt in either crime.

Detectives soon developed 46-year-old William Allison as a suspect. They later learned of a similar robbery that occurred in Franklin, Tennessee on Feb. 11. Athens and Franklin police departments collaborated in a two-state search for Williams.

Athens police executed a search warrant at Allison's home on Rolling Vista Drive, but he was not there.  Officers kept the house under surveillance until Allison returned in his red Hyundai Sonata 24 hours later.

As patrol officers approached Allison's residence, he ran but was quickly apprehended, according to police.

Allison was taken to the Athens Police Department for questioning. Franklin police detectives drove to Athens Wednesday night to observe the interview. 

Allison was booked on one count of third-degree robbery for the Dairy Queen incident and one count of first-degree robbery for the Hardee's incident.

The Franklin Police Department has obtained an aggravated robbery warrant for the crime in their city.

