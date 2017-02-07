Google Fiber team plans to speak to Huntsville residents

Huntsville residents will have a chance to talk to Google Fiber company representatives this week.

The Google Fiber team is making a trip to Rocket City Wednesday night.They're answering your questions and plan to announce when the high speed internet service provider will be available to Huntsville residents.

Google Fiber announced it was coming to Huntsville February 2016. The new fiber network is still being installed in neighborhoods throughout the city

CoWorking Night, a group of young professionals, invited Google Fiber to one of their meetings.

Tomorrow night is CoWorking Night and we have Google Fiber presenting what we call a headliner," said Chris Beaman, CoWorking Night Founder.



"We're expecting about 250 to 300 people, or so, to come to Real Estate Row. Basically, Google will be talking about Google Fiber and when people in Huntsville can expect to have Google Fiber in their homes. They'll be doing this rollout of the service and talking about how much it will cost and what kind of hardware you'll need to install it."

The event is scheduled for 6PM Wednesday, February 8th at Real Estate Row in Huntsville.



It's located at 1806 University Dr. NW Suite-A.

