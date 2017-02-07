1 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle crashes into tree near Arab

Alabama State Trooopers say someone was killed when this vehicle crashed into a tree off Glendale Road near Arab. (Source: WAFF)

One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle wreck near Arab on Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers say a 2001 Mitsubishi ran off the road and struck a tree at about 2 p.m. It happened on Glendale Road about four miles north of Arab.

Troopers confirm the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 19-year-old Matthew Alexander Kennedy of Arab. Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt.

Two others were taken to a hospital. A 16-year-old remained hospitalized Tuesday night. The other was released..

Troopers say the preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor.

