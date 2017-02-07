Lightning blamed for house fire in Anderson

Lightning is being blamed for a house fire in Lauderdale County.

Crews responded to a home right off highway 207 in Anderson at about noon Tuesday.

No one was injured.

Neighbors described what they heard as a loud boom rattling their windows and then their electricity went out.

One of the homeowners was inside a building next to the home when the lightning hit. She said the utility room with the electrical box was on fire. She said she called 911.

Smoke and flames were shooting out of the windows of the attic when fire crews arrived.

"We packed up and went in and put it out in the kitchen, but we believe when the lightning hit it went through all of the electrical in the house,” said Anderson Assistant Fire Chief Scott Childers. “It's a two-story house in between the floor,s the electrical and the attic, all of the electrical caught on fire."

Anderson, Lexington, Rogersville and Elgin fire departments were on scene for hours.

The homeowners plan to stay with other family for now.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48