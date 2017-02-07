Huntsville pill mill doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison

A federal judge sentenced a former Huntsville physician to 15 years in prison for illegally prescribing controlled substances and conducting health care fraud involving $9.5 million in unneeded and unused urine tests on Tuesday afternoon.

Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, of Huntsville was sentenced in accordance with a binding plea agreement entered with the government in September, ordering the 15-year sentence recommended by the government and directing Aggarwal to forfeit $6.7 million and his former clinic on Turner Street Southwest in Huntsville.

“Dr. Aggarwal used his medical license to generate tremendous profits by putting hundreds of thousands of pills on the street illegally. As today’s sentence reflects, we are committed to prosecuting health care fraud and will seek severe penalties against any doctors who knowingly and illegally contribute to the growing epidemic of opioid drug abuse,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Robert Posey.

The judge also ordered Aggarwal to pay $6.7 million in restitution to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. Aggarwal must report to prison April 12.

Aggarwal surrendered his Alabama medical license in 2013, along with his Alabama and federal Drug Enforcement Administration certificates to prescribe controlled substances, after the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners initiated an investigation.

