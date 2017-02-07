ESPN Report: Alabama's Steve Sarkisian leaving for NFL job - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

ESPN Report: Alabama's Steve Sarkisian leaving for NFL job

By Amanda Jarrett, Producer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will soon be named offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sarkisian will replace Kyle Shanahan. The San Francisco 49ers named Shanahan head coach on Monday.

Alabama promoted Sarkisian to offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to coach Florida Atlantic. Sarkisian served as play caller in Crimson Tide's loss to Clemson in the national title game.

