Crews restore power in Meridianville/Hazel Green area

There is a power outage in the Moores Mill/Chase area. (Source: WAFF Staff)

Huntsville Utilities restored power in the Meridianville/Hazel Green area from Charity Lane south to Patterson Lane and from Pulaski Pike east to Hwy 231/431 on Tuesday morning.

The outage was caused by a vehicle wreck that hit a utility pole on Bolden Hughey Road.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48