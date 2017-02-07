Morning Headlines: Senate set to confirm education secretary by narrow margin

Senate set to confirm education secretary by narrow margin

The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie. The vote planned around 12 noon EST Tuesday will come after Democrats undertook a marathon speaking session deep into the night in a show of opposition to the nominee, Betsy DeVos.

5 issues to watch in the '17 legislative session

Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2017 legislative session.

Strong storms track through the Valley today

A line of strong storms will track from west to east across the Valley today. They will arrive in northwestern Alabama around 9 am, track towards the I-65 corridor around lunchtime, and push into northeastern Alabama during the early afternoon. Most storms will produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 45mph.

