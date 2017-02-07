Marshall County man gets 5 years in child porn case

A Marshall County man will spend five years in jail on charges of child pornography possession.

Kerry Dale Knott was denied probation and sentenced Monday morning.

Prosecutors say he downloaded approximately 800 images from the Internet at his home in Boaz. Prosecutors also say he Photoshopped some of those pictures with the faces of children he knew.

