Prison reform in AL legislative to impact Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama 2017 Legislative Session begins Tuesday amid the threat of a federal takeover of the state's overcrowded and understaffed prison system,

It is a top issue for lawmakers, and any reform passed will have an effect on Limestone County. The question now is whether that will be good or bad economic news for the area.

The Limestone Correctional Facility, which sits in the Capshaw community, employees more than 300 people. County Commissioner Jason Black, who represents the district, said the prison has a major positive economic impact on the area.

On Monday, Sen Cam Ward pre-filed the Alabama Prison Transformation Initiative Act. If passed, 14 state prisons will consolidate down to four "mega-prisons."

The legislature has passed prison reform but has not agreed on funding measures needed to do it.

Black said keeping the Limestone facility open is essential for the employees and their families. And he said it's important for the businesses where they spend money they earn.

"A prison is much like any other business in economic development we have come. Those people are going to grocery shop. Those kids are going to go to school somewhere. They're going to build houses. They're going to buy cars. And they're going to buy gas," said Black. "And when they buy gas, that's where we, as county commissioners, that's where we get our money from to maintain our roads."

He said feedback he's received from lawmakers makes him confident the prison will remain open. He said he believes the area's strong legislative delegation, including House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, will help make that happen.

"A prison is not something everyone wants in their backyard, but we've got it. If it closes, what are we going to do with what's there already? So, what we need to do is go ahead an let it expand and be tickled to death we have that money being pumped into Limestone County," he said.

The facility, which is one of Athens Utilities' biggest customers, opened in 1984. Black said the fact that it is one of the most recent prisons built in Alabama shows just how badly reform is needed.

Alabama state prisons were reported at 175 percent capacity in 2016.

Black said if reform is passed, the Limestone Correctional Facility will be expanded and add more employees.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48