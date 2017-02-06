Madison man claims doctors neglected his surgery

A Madison man with a broken jaw says he was neglected by Huntsville Hospital oral surgeons.

Deaundrey Krueger says he's been waiting to have surgery for a broken jaw since Friday. He was originally prepped for surgery after he arrived at the hospital, but the surgeon canceled at the last minute.



Krueger says the surgeon told him he was heading to the Super Bowl in Houston on vacation, and another surgeon would take over his case.



That never happened, according to Krueger.



Krueger claims staffers told him they didn't know when he would have surgery.



He's been passing the time by doing Facebook lives.It's how many of you heard about his story.

"Basically the nurse pretty much said to me we're [unwillfully] detaining me because they have no doctors that are available," said, Krueger on one of his Facebook live videos.

Krueger says he feels doctors neglected him. His surgeon returned from Houston on Monday, apologized, and said he thought another doctor picked up the case. The surgeon offered to do the procedure, but Krueger declined, saying he wanted a different doctor to carry out the surgery.



Krueger says administrators finally found a new surgeon to repair Krueger's broken jaw.



He's expected to have surgery Tuesday afternoon.

A Huntsville Hospital spokesperson confirmed Krueger is a patient, but refused to comment on this story citing patient privacy laws.

