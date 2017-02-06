Marshall County man convicted of 1987 capital murder requests parole

A Marshall County man serving life without parole wants a judge to let him out.

Nathan Dean Slaton killed Carrie Modenia Phillips at her Albertville home in 1987. Family members say he raped, strangled, then shot her with her own gun after she complained of him shooting birds in her yard with a BB gun.

The victim's son-in-law, Jack Foster, said the family is not bitter, but they do believe he should have to pay for his crime even though he was a juvenile at the time.

Slaton was back in a Marshall County courtroom Monday approximately 30 years after he was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court has since thrown out his death sentence because he was a juvenile. The high court recently ruled juvenile offenders facing life without parole sentences may be considered for parole.

That formal request was made before a judge on Monday.

Prosecutors say they'll oppose any opportunity for parole.

“If we move away from what the law has imposed now of life without, then we are not holding true to what the court wanted to do when it originally sentenced the defendant,” said Marshall County District Attorney Steve Marshall.

The judge set a May 8 hearing date.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48