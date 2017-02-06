Sheffield mother outraged over alleged bullying injuries

A mother is outraged after her daughter came home from school with black eyes and scrapes up and down her face.



The mother believes her daughter was bullied at a school and she's not being quiet about it any longer.



Lanny Turpin, a fourth grader at L.E. Willson Elementary School, is at home recovering after she said another student attacked her. "She pulled my jacket and she pushed me into the pole and made me hit the ground and she said I'm so sorry and she said but you better not tell nobody, and she ran off," Lanny explained.



"She was always my friend momma, but since she was taking up with a disabled child and trying to help her she doesn't like it," Turpin said. Turpin said she's had problems before with this same student.



"She knocked down my tray at lunch and we can only go there once," Lanny said.



Lanny’s mom told her to be nice and a friend to everyone and don't act like the bully and maybe she'll quit.



"Be the bigger person and if she starts then you go to the principal my child never made it to the principal," Turpin said. Now she's not sitting back any longer she wants action to stop bullying so another parent won't have to go through the same ordeal.



Sheffield City School Superintendent Keith Lankford Statement:

We were made aware of the situation on Friday. It was after the event that the mother made us aware that the situation involved bullying. We are investigating the situation. We will follow our code of conduct. We will keep close contact with all involved. Our prayers are with the child for a speedy recovery.

"The school system and the adults in authority ought to set a better example that these kids can come to them about something and that something will be done not that they come to them and nothing is done because then they get to the point that they don't want to speak they keep it to themselves," Turpin said.



Turpin said Lanny suffered a concussion and has to be checked out by an eye doctor to make sure there isn’t bleeding behind the eye. The Turpin family is being represented by Jon McGee Law Firm and has been in contact with Sheffield City School Board Officials. McGee said he will be investigating to determine if this was indeed an intentional act of violence by another student, and if so, was the proper and adequate supervision in place.



We're waiting to find out what punishment the alleged attacker may face if any.

