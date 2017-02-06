Huntsville school board president asks state to investigate board member

Huntsville City School Board President Elisa Ferrell has requested an investigation into the actions of fellow board member Pam Hill.

Ferrell says Hill violated her "sworn affirmations and the Code of Conduct".

Hill posted the following post on her Facebook page following an email from Ferrell.

U N B E L I V A B L E, but true! You must read!

Late last night I received an email from School Board President Elisa Ferrell, that I am not fit to serve. The email contain lies to cover the city politics that have been "allowed"' for years. Sorry. I WILL ALWAYS THE TRUTH. It says several things that can easily be proved false. She sent it to the State Department, she also mentioned SACS, and whoever else she thought would meet her agenda. This is a formal process, unless she confesses the truth. If you would like to share this feel free! I, too, will be sharing it in different venues. My word , I must REALLY be scaring them. Thank you for your support. Because now if people win a city election, they try to throw you out, if you don't play the political game. SHARE And COMMENT.

WAFF 48 filed an open records request for the emails between Ferrell and Hill. The email accuses Hill of leaking accusations perjury involving a superintendent candidate. The email states a friend and campaign manager of Hill's gave the information to a local reporter.

The email from Ferrell reads in part:

Your actions were not the actions of the board; you alone are solely responsible for the result of those actions. Dr. Perera has written me, very upset that her career and reputation have been damaged by this unnecessary situation. In answer to Michelle's question, I have spoken with Dr. Perera and I have written her. She let me know that she has a job interview this week that is now in jeopardy because of Pam's leak.

Hill responded to the email denying involvement in the leak and says other board members were responsible.

Ferrell and Hill have denied requests for on camera interviews.

Email exchanges between school board members are attached below.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48