Huntsville school board president asks state to investigate board member

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said on Wednesday that he has not decided if he will run for U.S. Senate.More >>
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said on Wednesday that he has not decided if he will run for U.S. Senate.More >>
A Lauderdale County man is charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home.More >>
A Lauderdale County man is charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home.More >>
The very first citizen's academy with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is wrapping up.More >>
The very first citizen's academy with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is wrapping up.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County, and one person has been charged with interfering in that investigation.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County, and one person has been charged with interfering in that investigation.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.More >>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.More >>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>