Space-themed brewery coming to Huntsville

Beer drinkers, listen up. A brand new spaced-theme brewery wants to open next to Campus 805 in Huntsville.

It’s name will be the Inner Space Brewing Co. One of the owners said this is a family-run business, and the goal is to open up in that building by July or August.

Salty Nut head brewmaster Brent Cole said he learned about his brewery’s new neighbors a few weeks ago. He said Inner Space’s plans mean brew drinkers will be able to enjoy a brewers row with four breweries all within a stone’s throw of each other.

The property where the new brewery wants to open is currently owned by a garage door company. They confirm they have a lease agreement in place. The next step is meeting with the city to rezone the property in a few weeks.

Cole said even though they're competitors, he's pumped to have them join the neighborhood.

“At the end of the day it is a business. You have to run a business. You have to make sales. You have to stay afloat. But it's kind of like a brotherhood. We're all doing the same thing and we all have the same passion, so if we can do it together, then it makes it that much more enjoyable,” said Cole.

Cole also said he envisions an arts and entertainment district now opening at the edge of his brewery and extending several blocks up that street past the new brewery, Yellowhammer Brewery, and Straight to Ale. If the district is created, then that means people will be able to walk with their beer outside without violating an open container law.

