New furniture store coming to Huntsville

A new furniture store is coming to Huntsville.

Rooms To Go is under construction on the corner of University Drive and The Boardwalk. It's located across the street from Gallery Shopping Center.

The Florida-based furniture chain currently has more than 200 stores nationwide.

There are three Rooms To Go stores in Alabama: Hoover, Mobile and Montgomery.

A company spokesperson says the new Huntsville location will open sometime in June. They're expecting to hire 20-25 employees.

