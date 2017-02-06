Crews begin tearing down Madison Square Mall

On Monday, the walls started to come down at the Madison Square Mall.

After more than 30 years in business, the last stores shut off the lights at the end of January.

The city isn't wasting any time.

Demolition began at the former Pizitz/McRaes Department Store building near the main entrance of the mall facing University Drive.

