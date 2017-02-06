Crews begin tearing down Madison Square Mall

Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's double shooting in the 2600 block of Brett Road.More >>
Leaders of a $400 million Madison development released the first rendering of a new interchange that will connect Interstate 565 to the major project.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a deputy during a routine security check Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Paul Sisk.More >>
A former County Commissioner is facing a felony charge for sexual abuse.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
