Family home destroyed in Albertville fire

An Albertville home is a total loss following a Monday morning fire in Albertville.



Firefighters responded to the call on Meadowlark Lane just after 8AM.



No one was injured. The family had left the home for work and school an hour before.



The house is destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown.



The Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter, food and necessities.







Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48