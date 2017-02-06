Lowe Mill A&E to host Huntsville Comic Con

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment will host the Huntsville Comic Convention on February 10 - 11.

During the event, panels, guests, and performances will be distributed throughout the Lowe Mill.

Stars from The Walking Dead and Marvels and DC Comics artist Drew Geraci and other guests will all be at this event.

The tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for both days of the event. They can be purchased at HuntsvilleComicCon.com.

The Huntsville Comic Convention will be from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Lowe Mill A&E which is located at 2211 Seminole Dr.

Event-goers will also have the chance to explore Loew Mill A&E for interesting finds and photo opportunities.

For more information on the Huntsville Comic Convention click here .

