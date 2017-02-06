Council to consider adding synthetic turf to Jack Allen field

A $739,000 synthetic turf field has been proposed for Jack Allen Recreation Complex’s championship soccer field, with a goal of sustaining and attracting more large tournaments.

The Decatur City Council is expected to vote on the proposal at today's 6 p.m. meeting. The turf field would be funded through parking fees at Jack Allen.

In his proposal, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap said major soccer tournaments are beginning to require at least one artificial turf field to guard against heavy rains spoiling their events.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

