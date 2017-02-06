Morning Headlines: Strong to severe storms Tuesday

Strong to severe storms Tuesday

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong-to-severe storms. Another round of stronger storms is also possible on Wednesday. Today, scattered light rain will lift north through the morning commute before wrapping up this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with a southerly wind helping to increase the mugginess.

1 injured in early morning Madison shooting

One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Madison early Monday morning. Madison police tell us it happened just after midnight on the corner of Pension Road and Front Street.

New England Patriots win first overtime in Super Bowl history

In the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, after overcoming a 25-point deficit. The Patriots won the overtime coin toss and never let Atlanta's top-ranked scoring offense take the field. Brady, who was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award, completed six straight passes before a costly pass interference play by Atlanta placed the ball at the 2-yard line.

