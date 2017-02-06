1 injured in early morning Madison shooting

One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Madison early Monday morning.

Madison police tell us it happened just after midnight on the corner of Pension Road and Pension Row.

We're told a man was shot in the leg. The victim told police he was walking from a local motel on Madison Boulevard to a residence off of Mill Road when the suspect approached him and demanded his wallet, then shot at him, striking him in the leg.

The victim said the offender ran south.

Madison police detectives have spoken to residents in the area and are asking anyone in the area from Kyser Boulevard to Palmer Road who may have witnessed suspicious activity to notify Madison Police at either (256) 722-7190 or (256) 772-5614.

