Pizza Hut President takes over shift in Geraldine for Big Game

There's not a Pizza Hut worker in the country smiling bigger today, than Vickie Weaver. She's at the Super Bowl in Houston, while the president of the company, covers her shift.



"Last year I was at the Super Bowl, witting there with colleagues and wife. And I felt guilty,” said Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs. “One of our team members should be here enjoying this experience. We ran a competition."



That competition was based on customer satisfaction. Once the finalists were determined from a pool of 6,300 stores nationwide, Vickie Weaver was selected from a random drawing as the winner.



"The winner was Vickie Weaver, from right outside here in Huntsville, and she's enjoying the Super Bowl with her husband Bill," said Starrs.



It’s quite a day for Starrs to be picking up a shift.



"We're gonna sell over 2 million pizzas today," said Starrs.



Joshua Gilbert and the rest of her employees miss Weaver, sort of.



"Sometimes its crazy sometimes it's fun, sometimes you just want to get away from her. (laughs)" said Gilbert.



This Sunday, Vickie's on vacation. And Gilbert says he's got a pretty good idea of what's going through her mind right now.



'Down there? She's probably wondering what's going on here," said Gilbert.

