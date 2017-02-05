2 injured in Somerville home invasion

Two people are in the hospital following a reported home invasion in Somerville.



The incident happened off Cutoff Road just before 1PM Sunday.



Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin confirms the two individuals knew each other.



The individuals were found with stab wounds.



Melvin Taylor, who was inside the victimized home, says his neighbor kicked the door in. Melvin's sister Donna, who lives in the home, called for help.



Donna's son Greg Absher, who lives behind the home, entered the house with a machete. The suspect and Absher began to fight and the machete was eventually knocked away.



The fight spilled out of the house and onto the porch. The fight was eventually broken up. However, both men were cut.



The suspect has not been identified, but is known to deputies.



Absher suffered minor injuries. The suspect was taken to intensive care. Melvin Taylor says deputies plan to arrest the man when he is released from the hospital.









