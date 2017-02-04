1 injured following biker fight in Huntsville

Police have not announced any arrests following a biker fight in Huntsville Saturday night.



Investigators say one man is injured following a fight. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



30 bikers were gathered at 15th Avenue near Bob Wallace Avenue when police arrived.



UPDATE: HPD says a fight broke out at a motorcycle club gathering. One man injured taken to hospital, minor inj. Multiple bikes damaged. pic.twitter.com/Q2mZfYD390 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) February 5, 2017



Witnesses report seeing a person run over and shots fired during the fight.



Police tell our crew no one was shot. There is damage to some of the motorcycles.

BREAKING: Heavy Police presence around parking lot w/ dozens of motorcycles on 15th Ave just S of Bob Wallace in Huntsville @waff48 pic.twitter.com/HW3RziwKad — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) February 4, 2017



It's not clear if the victim was with the bikers or not.

