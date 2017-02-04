1 injured following biker fight in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 injured following biker fight in Huntsville

By Jake Berent, Reporter
Police at 15th Ave near Bob Wallace in Huntsville (Source: WAFF) Police at 15th Ave near Bob Wallace in Huntsville (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Police have not announced any arrests following a biker fight in Huntsville Saturday night. 

Investigators say one man is injured following a fight. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

30 bikers were gathered at 15th Avenue near Bob Wallace Avenue when police arrived. 
 


Witnesses report seeing a person run over and shots fired during the fight. 

Police tell our crew no one was shot. There is damage to some of the motorcycles. 


It's not clear if the victim was with the bikers or not. 

