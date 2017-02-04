20 candidates, but who will fill Sessions' Senate seat?

Alabama's governor is wasting no time finding a replacement for Senator Jeff Sessions. Sessions is awaiting a U.S. Senate confirmation vote to become the next U.S. Attorney General.



State Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur said Bentley, who's interviewed 20 candidates for the seat, has his mind pretty much made up, and he'll waste no time picking his replacement once Sessions is confirmed.



“It's very important that Alabama be represented in the U.S. Senate, and I think Governor Bentley will immediately appoint someone upon being officially notified that there is a vacancy and Senator Sessions has resigned from the U.S. Senate,” said Orr.



Orr is one of ten current or former state lawmakers that have been interviewed for the spot. The list also includes include some big names like four current U.S. representatives including Mo Brooks of Huntsville, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, suspended Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and associate Justice Glenn Murdock.



Here’s the full list:

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt R-Haleyville

Suspended Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore

Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange

Former Gubernatorial Candidate Tim James

ADECA Dir. Jim Byard

State Revenue Commissioner Julie Magee

State Sen. Bill Hightower, R-Mobile,

State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston

State Sen. Trip Pittman, R-Montrose

State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur

State Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster

State Sen. Greg Reed, R-Jasper

State Sen. Phil Williams, R-Rainbow City

State Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa

State Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper

Former state Rep. Perry Hooper, R-Montgomery

Right now it's still anybody's guess who Bentley will select. Some speculate that the Governor could even consider appointing himself to the seat. Though he has not expressed interest himself.



“No, the Governor is not interested in that position, but let’s also remember, currently we do not have a vacancy to fill,” said Gov. Bentley’s Director of Communications Yasamie August.



The decision is Bentley’s to make alone, as there will be no hearings or votes on Sessions’ replacement. Bentley is the sole decider as to who will be the next U.S. Senator representing Alabama if Sessions is confirmed as Attorney General.



With Republicans holding the majority--- 52 seats--- in the US Senate, it's believed Sessions will be confirmed as soon as it comes to a vote. When exactly that vote will take place, is still uncertain.



