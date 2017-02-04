20 candidates, but who will fill Sessions' Senate seat?

A Madison County foster parent wants all prospective adoptive parents to know there are options out there.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Limestone County sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a suspect who exposed himself to a convenience store attendant.More >>
Right now, countless families in Alabama are fighting to pass an autism bill. House Bill 284 would require insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
