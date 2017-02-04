Service restored in Madison following Saturday power outage - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Service restored in Madison following Saturday power outage

Power is back in Madison following a power outage on Saturday afternoon. 

The outage impacted more than 1,300 customers. 

Huntsville Utilities reports the outage was due to equipment failure at the Sullivan Street and Kyser Boulevard intersection. 
 

