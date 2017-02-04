Historic Guntersville properties in need of new ownership

Two historic properties in downtown Guntersville are need of new ownership.



New tenants are needed for the old post office and The Glover Restaurant. The buildings date back to the early 1900s.



The Glover, which is owned by John McClendon, started as a hotel. The business transformed into a restaurant before closing in 2009.



"I would like to see someone come in, take it, and let their dreams move forward," said McClendon, who plans to retire. "My preference would be a nice restaurant. I'd love to have a nice place to come and eat a nice meal."



The city owns the post office. Both properties were annexed last year into the city's entertainment district in the hopes of making them more marketable.



Both properties are for sale or lease.



