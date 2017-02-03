Decatur Industrial Board approves tax break for 3M

Emergency managers in Alabama are getting ready for the beginning of hurricane season next month.More >>
Emergency managers in Alabama are getting ready for the beginning of hurricane season next month.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
After a cool first few hours, the warming trend kicks into high gear today. We’ll see ample sunshine, warming us to around 80°.More >>
After a cool first few hours, the warming trend kicks into high gear today. We’ll see ample sunshine, warming us to around 80°.More >>
Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week. The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.More >>
Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week. The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>