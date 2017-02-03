Decatur Industrial Board approves tax break for 3M

The Decatur Industrial Board has approved a multimillion dollar tax break for 3M. In the meantime, 3M and the city of Decatur are facing several lawsuits for alleged contamination.

3M and the city of Decatur are co-defendants in a 2015 lawsuit over contamination in the Tennessee River, but the city is trying to remove themselves as defendants and could pursue a countersuit against 3M if that 2015 lawsuit results in the city of Decatur having to pay out any kind of penalty.

It may sound funny that a company the city is trying to distance itself in one arena, is giving it a tax break in another, but Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr said they're two different issues, and the possible loss of 3M as a major employer in Decatur could be devastating.

"I don't like giving incentives, but are you going to run the risk that a company chooses not to expand here and decides to pull up stakes here and leave Alabama. That's the risk you run if you say, 'No, not interested,'" said Orr.

A tax break was also announced for Nucor plant in Decatur. Combined, they and 3M plan to invest more than $60 million in their current facilities over the next several years.

