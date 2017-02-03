Referee assaulted at youth basketball game in Jackson County

Sheriff's investigators in Jackson County are investigating the assault of a referee. It happened over the weekend at a girls recreation league basketball game in Bridgeport.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Middle School gymnasium. Officials say it involved sixth grade girls basketball teams from Stevenson and Pisgah.

Sheriff's officials say the incident happened immediately following the game involving a set of parents and the referee at the concession stand. Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said it happened as the referee was picking up his keys to leave.

Phillips said they're not sure what prompted the attack, but the referee wasn't seriously hurt.

"The female parent went over to the concession stand and reached through the window and apparently slapped him, hit him, or something of that nature. After that, the male parent entered the concession stand and also got into an altercation with the referee," said Phillips.

Phillips said arrests have not yet been made but felony charges are a possibility because the victim was a sports official.

