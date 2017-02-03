Huntsville capital murder, kidnapping case goes to grand jury

The case against a man charged with killing a Huntsville woman, kidnapping two people at gunpoint, and trying to abduct a third is moving on to a grand jury.

Through his defense attorney, Warren Hardy waived his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday, automatically sending the case for indictment consideration.

A grand jury's duty is to decide whether it's more likely than not that someone committed a crime. If they do and indictments against Hardy come down, a trial date will be set.

Investigators say Hardy committed the murder in order to steal the victim's car so he could chase down three members of the same family who had just escaped from him.

Huntsville police investigators say Hardy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's daughter and her stepfather at gunpoint on Aug. 26 then forced them to drive to Morland Pointe, where he forced the former girlfriend into the car.

Her stepfather sped off before Hardy could get back inside. Investigators say when 72-year-old Kathy Lundy came out her home, Hardy demanded her car keys then shot and killed her.

Police say he then went after the three who had broken free from him, firing shots along the way.

Authorities captured him in Marion County, Tennessee after two days on the run.

On top of capital murder and kidnapping charges, Hardy faces several additional counts, including domestic violence and violating a protection order.

