Ales for ALS craft beer now available

Rick Issacs is joined by his wife, Cindy, his corgi, and friends for the brewing his new craft beer, Mango Rojo. (Source: WAFF)

A new craft beer is now available at Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville and portions of the beer sales will go to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) has a partnership called Ales for ALS with B.T. Loftus Ranches in Moxee, Washington and Hopunion, a collaboration of hop growers from around the world. Through the Ales for ALS partnership, Loftus Ranches and Hopunion provide hops to breweries around the country, which are then used to make new beers for breweries. For each pint sold, the brewer donates $1 back to the ALS TDI.

Rick Isaacs of Huntsville was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2013. His diagnosis inspired him to become a local advocate for ALS research and awareness. His friend, Rich Edmondson, has been a home brewer for many years. He recently went to Straight to Ale with the idea to make a craft beer from one of his recipes to benefit ALS.

The beer is a west coast red style with a tropical fruit overtone and is called Mango Rojo. The name comes from Issac's beloved corgi that his wife gave him shortly after his diagnosis.

Straight to Ale is the only brewery in the state of Alabama that participates in the Ales for ALS program.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48