Former Alabama, NFL player Benny Perrin dead at 57

A prominent north Alabama businessman and former professional football player died on Friday.

Morgan County Coroner Jeffrey Chunn confirms that Benny Perrin killed himself. He was 57 years old.

Police responded to a suicide call at Perrin's home at about 12:30 p.m. Friday Perrin was pronounced dead at Decatur Morgan Hospital shortly after.

Perrin was a football star at Decatur High School and later played under Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1978 to 1981. He played in two national championship teams during that time.

Perrin was later a defensive back for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing four seasons from 1982 to 1986.

He was involved in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL concerning head injuries. The lawsuit states he suffered multiple concussive hits and head injuries during his time on the field.

According to the lawsuit, NFL officials never warned him about the risks of long-term injuries from football-related concussions, and the league-managed equipment didn't protect him from such injuries.

His wife, Courtney Perrin, claimed a loss of consortium.

Perrin also owned and operated BB Perrins Sports Bar and Grille in Decatur.

