Suspect drags Marshall County deputy while fleeing arrest, sheriff says

A man is in the Marshall County Jail on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said deputies stopped a vehicle on Thompson Falls Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday. The deputy identified the driver as Jonathan Russell Barrett, 31, of Arab and determined he had warrants.

Walls said Barrett resisted arrest and dragged the deputy several feet, causing injuries.

The Albertville Police Department, Guntersville Police Department and Alabama State Troopers assisted iin searching for Barrett.

Barrett was captured about an hour and a half later on Thompson Falls Road, according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of attempting to elude. He is currently being held in the Marshall County jail on a $10,000 bond. He is also being held on a no bond on a previous charge.

