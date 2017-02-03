Former DeKalb County teacher charged with sex with student

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a former Crossville High School teacher on student sex charges.

Billy Carl Jones, 42, of Fyffe was arrested Friday on charges involving a student. Jones was an employee of the DeKalb County Board of Education at the time of the allegations.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the DeKalb County district attorney’s office were notified in December of possible allegations involving Jones and a student.

A grand jury returned an indictment including two counts of school employee engaging in sexual act with student and one count of school employee soliciting a sexual act with student, according to the sheriff's office.

Jones was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and released on a $60,000 bond.

School Superintendent Jason Barnett said Jones was placed on leave about the same time the allegations were coming out over his credentials. Barnett says the school board terminated Jones on Jan. 12.

“I would like to thank our investigators as well as the investigators with the District Attorney’s office, Fyffe Police Department, the DeKalb County Board of Education, the Department of Human Resources, and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their hard work and dedication to this case," DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said in a release.

