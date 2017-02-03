Largest tech center in AL is an educational game changer

Have you checked out the cost of a college tuition lately? In a word: Astronomical. In another word: Impossible. Many just can't afford it. Others take out a huge loan.

There's one school system here in the Valley, with the largest tech center in the state, that's working to help it's students efforts in the classroom pay off literally.

It's not unusual to find 17-year-old Shylo Hunter with his head underneath a car hood. It's something he's been doing most of his life.

(13:17:49)

"When I was a kid growing up my Dad and Grandpa taught me stuff," said Shylo Hunter.

Nowadays he's being taught at the Limestone County Career Technical Center. And when he graduates in May, he plans to have enough certificates to be a Master Mechanic, making a heck of a lot of money right out of high school.

"Literally at 18 having an associates degree in a technology field where they can make 50, 60 70 thousand dollars a year," said Dr. Tom Sisk, Limestone County Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Sisk is quite proud of this program, as well he should be. With a combined effort from school leaders, community leaders, local businesses and local colleges, this career center has become something of a Super School.

In fact, they'll be expanding into the Owens Elementary School building when it's vacated in the spring. Top notch facilities plus top notch training add up to a top-notch opportunity for students in this area.

"We're producing kids with real life skills that can enter the workforce without encumbering their families with hundreds of thousands of dollars in college debt," said Sisk.

We're talking about everything from automotive, electrical and welding to health services, teaching, even engineering. Those who want to pursue a degree at a two or four-year college can also benefit with advanced classes to save time and money.

"What we're trying to do is create a situation where as many of those college credits can be earned in high school," said Sisk.

For many, including Shylo, this is not only a life changer, it's a life saver. He admits he's been in and out of trouble, but has finally found his way.

"If it wasn't for this program, I don't know where I'd be. Probably a high school dropout or worse than that," said Hunter.

Now he has a future. He has hope.

"Knowing I can get a job right out of this school. The knowledge and the helping of the staff here," said Hunter.

Instead of spending money, he'll be making it. Making a living. Making a difference.



"Find a skill you like and know you can make a good living and support yourself and family," said Hunter.

Dr. Sisks says according to the data he's seen, 80 percent of the jobs in our country require a two-year college degree or less.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48