Lawsuit: Pilot-In-Command involved in 2 crashes, licenses suspended before fatal accident

The widow of a man killed in a private plane crash at Huntsville International Airport has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

William Ross Christopher II, Kenneth Lynn Rousseau, and Robin Gary Smith died when the plane they were in crashed into a field during takeoff. The crash happened June 18, 2014. Christopher and Rousseau were conducting proficiency training and pilot proficiency examinations during the flight.Witnesses say the plane was between 50 and 200 feet in the air with the landing gear retracted when it rolled to the right. The plane crashed a short distance from the runway and caught on fire.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Christopher's widow, the FAA was negligent in allowing Smith serve as Pilot Efficiency Examiner (PPE). The lawsuit states Smith's PPE license was suspended a year before the fatal flight.

The filing also cites two prior crashes involving Smith. The crashes happened in November 2003 and June 2013. According to the lawsuit, the FAA issued Smith a Certificate of Authority letter "despite the dangerous and reckless history".

Before filing the federal lawsuit, Christopher's widow submitted the claim to the Federal Aviation Administration. The claim was denied on December 20, 2016.

