Bobby's Bama: Pest control

Emergency managers in Alabama are getting ready for the beginning of hurricane season next month.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will cool off quickly. We’ll be into the 50s by 9-10 p.m. and lows should drop to around 50° for Monday morning.More >>
Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week. The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
