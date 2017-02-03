Tickets on sale now for Funnymaine in Huntsville

Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A narrow line of heavy rain will track from north to south across the Valley this evening.More >>
Cricket Wireless is opening five new stores in the Huntsville area over the next week. The discount carrier continues to expand its presence in north Alabama, having opened five locations in a similar grand opening event two years ago.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
While the Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino is mired in litigation, Dunkin' Donuts is hoping their new signature lineup of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee drinks will take its place in the hearts and bellies of consumers.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
