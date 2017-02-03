Morning Headlines: Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations

Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations

President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

French soldier shoots man who attacked them outside Louvre

A French soldier shot and seriously wounded a man in a shopping mall beneath the Louvre Museum on Friday after he tried to attack them and shouted "Allahu akbar," officials said. The man was carrying two backpacks, and he had two machetes, and when soldiers and police officers on patrol told the man that he could not come in with his bags, he attacked, said Yves Lefebvre, a police union official.

Cold temperatures and weekend rain chances

Mostly cloudy skies kick off your Friday. Temperatures are also about 15° colder than just yesterday morning. Clouds will be slow to decrease, so don’t expect much sunshine today. Highs will only make their way into the middle 40s. With partial clearing tonight, temperatures will quickly drop. Patchy frost may develop with Saturday morning lows in the mid to upper 20s.

