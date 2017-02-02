Kitchen Cops: Rodent droppings reported at convenience store

Rodent d roppings were reported at Paradise Food Mart on Chisholm Road in Florence, as they scored an 80. The inspector reports finding that evidence of rodents in cabinets at the self-serve area.

They also had a critical food temperature violation because Chicken wings, burgers and chicken sandwiches were reportedly 35 degrees under the temperature needed to keep bacteria from growing.

Chili's Grill & Bar in Florence scored an 84, The Lauderdale County Health Department reports some cold-holding food was held too warm, over the 41-degree requirement.

Oakdale Food Mart on Nick Davis Road also scored an 84. The Limestone County Health Department reports a meat slicer needed to be cleaned, and they were using a cracked plastic strainer, which can lead to cross-contamination.

The last time the Colbert County Health Department came to JJ's Restaurant in Cherokee, they scored a 76. This time, the staff kept it clean, scoring a 92, easily rising off of the K-Cops Low Performers list.

All of this week's Kitchen Cops High Performers scored a 99. They are Bumpers Billiards at 4925 University Drive Northwest in Huntsville, the Subway at 2880 Jordan Lane Huntsville 99, The Von Braun Center's pub, concession stand, and their mobile hot dog unit, the Domino's Pizza at 700 Monroe Street in Huntsville, and Meridianville Pit BBQ at 11537 Highway 231 North in Meridianville,

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48