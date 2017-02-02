Huntsville pastors react to Trump's vow to 'destroy the Johnson Amendment'

Church and state could be coming closer together after President Donald Trump said on Thursday morning that he plans to get rid of an amendment that bans churches and nonprofits from directly participating in political campaigns.

READ MORE: Trump pledges to end political limits on churches

Some church leaders in Huntsville say getting rid of the Johnson Amendment, which essentially bans politics from being talked about at the pulpit, is unneccessary because they believe it's not enforced right now as is.

Pastor TC Johnson of St. Luke's Missionary Baptist Church said church leaders have leaned politically one way or another for decades.

"I think it places the church and state closer together. It's not good or bad for either side because you have churches that are conservative and churches that are liberal, and neither of them are necessarily all right or all wrong, so I don't see it as a major issue," said Johnson.

Penalties of violating the Johnson Amendment include losing tax-exempt status, but most church leaders told WAFF 48 that they believe that preachers have been getting away with backing candidates and stating political views for years, and the act is simply not enforced.

Pastor Marty Jordan with Morningside Baptist Church said he tries to speak on issues, not candidates, and let his congregation make up their minds from there.

“We shouldn't use our Bible for our Constitution and use our Constitution as our Bible because we become hypocritical,” said Johnson.

The Johnson Amendment is technically part of the tax code, so if Trump wants to remove it, it will take an act of Congress to do so.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48