Marshall Co. senator wants to bring high-speed Internet to rural AL

A Marshall County state senator is looking to bring high-speed Internet to rural Alabama. Sen. Clay Scofield says he plans to introduce that bill in the upcoming legislative session.

For Scofield, the driving reason is for education, but he feels it will have long-term benefits. He questions what good it does for a child to have access

to fast Internet at school but not at home to do homework.

Scofield said the bill will provide tax incentives for 10 years to providers like Charter, AT&T and others to run lines to rural areas. He said the state can then start collecting taxes on services they were unable to provide for before.

Scofield said he also wants to extend those incentives to cooperatives in the form of selling tax credits, and make it available to as many providers as possible.

“I believe that competition would be important. I believe that competition will drive down prices. We don't just want high-speed internet in these areas. We want it to be accessible to many different income levels,” said Scofield.

Scofield said a representative from south Alabama will be introducing a companion bill in the House.

